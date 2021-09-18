Skip to Content

Orangeville outlasts Aquin in 8-man battle behind Lobdell’s big day

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 10:42 pm
10:32 pm Top Sports Stories
Aquin web

ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — Gunar Lobdell rushed for three touchdowns over 227 total yards to help lead Orangeville over Aquin by a score of 34-26. Coming into this game, Orangeville was ranked second in the state for 8-man rankings, while Aquin ranked at three in the same category.

Orangeville turns their attention to South Beloit as the two teams battle this upcoming Friday, while Aquin looks to rebound as they take on Biggsville on Saturday, September 25.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

More Stories

Skip to content