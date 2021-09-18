Orangeville outlasts Aquin in 8-man battle behind Lobdell’s big day

ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — Gunar Lobdell rushed for three touchdowns over 227 total yards to help lead Orangeville over Aquin by a score of 34-26. Coming into this game, Orangeville was ranked second in the state for 8-man rankings, while Aquin ranked at three in the same category.

Orangeville turns their attention to South Beloit as the two teams battle this upcoming Friday, while Aquin looks to rebound as they take on Biggsville on Saturday, September 25.