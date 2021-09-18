Skip to Content

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

10:51 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In one stunning afternoon, President Joe Biden was dealt a series of setbacks. The challenges are examples of the the difficulty he’s faced trying to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Afghanistan and the need to be a more reliable partner to shaken allies. The wave of bad headlines Friday came just as the White House aimed  for a September reset. The idea was to refocus on Biden’s domestic agenda and galvanize divided Democrats in attempt to turn the page on the most challenging stretch of his young term.

Associated Press

Associated Press

