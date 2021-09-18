One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — In one stunning afternoon, President Joe Biden was dealt a series of setbacks. The challenges are examples of the the difficulty he’s faced trying to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Afghanistan and the need to be a more reliable partner to shaken allies. The wave of bad headlines Friday came just as the White House aimed for a September reset. The idea was to refocus on Biden’s domestic agenda and galvanize divided Democrats in attempt to turn the page on the most challenging stretch of his young term.