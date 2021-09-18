Mother Nature swaps warmth for cooler weather by midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you are ready for pumpkin spice and everything nice, this week may be for you following several warm days.

Is summer easing its grip?:

As the sun climbs above the horizon Sunday, temperatures begin their upward journey. By midday Sunday, temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Before the day is done, high temperatures to end yet another gorgeous weekend in the Stateline approach 90°. For those keeping count at home, 2021 has so far produced 32 days at or above 90°.

Summer 2021 has been a warm one, with over double our typical amount of 90°+ days.

Mother Nature has been slow to give us cool weather of late, but she promises more typical conditions by midweek. High temperatures Wednesday may not make it out of the 60s. This is right on time, as astronomical fall begins Wednesday. Low temperatures could be even more impressive.

Temperatures Wednesday night fall into the 40s. It isn't entirely out of the realm of possibilities that a few very localized areas could briefly drop into the upper 30s. Don't worry about frost. If any location does make it into the 30s, it likely won't be low enough or long lasting enough to cause any damage to crops.

Cooler weather comes with rain chances:

Rain chances gradually increase overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Expect spotty showers to dot the radar as you send the kids out to the bus stop, so make sure they have rain gear handy. Monday does not look like a washout, but be prepared for hit-or-miss showers through much of Monday morning and afternoon.

Scattered showers are possible Monday afternoon.

A broken line of thunderstorms could be possible early Tuesday morning.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms move in overnight Monday into Tuesday. A potent cold front brings the best chance for widespread and heavy bouts of rainfall. Current forecast thinking keeps severe threat to a minimum, but of course keep a close eye on this in the days to come. A better idea of potential impacts should come about by Sunday and Monday.