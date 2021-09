ANN ARBOR, MI (WREX) — The NIU football team had a tough time stopping the Michigan offense, as the Wolverines took down the Huskies by 53 points, winning 63-10. The lone touchdown for the Huskies came late in the fourth quarter when quarterback Rocky Lombardi completed a pass to wide receiver Cole Tucker.

The Huskies return home next week as they host Maine at 1:30 on Saturday afternoon.