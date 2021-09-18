Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 41, Tri-County 14
Abingdon 38, Aledo (Mercer County) 14
Alton 6, Belleville West 3
Amboy 60, Biggsville West Central 14
Amboy-LaMoille 60, Biggsville West Central 14
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 52, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 6
Antioch 24, Grayslake North 10
Arcola 20, Cumberland 14
Athens 47, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 12
Aurora (West Aurora) def. Joliet West, forfeit
Aurora Central Catholic 48, Elmwood Park 12
Bartlett 33, West Chicago 6
Batavia 42, Lake Park 8
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 37, Mount Vernon 20
Belvidere North 42, Belvidere 6
Benton 39, Herrin 0
Blue Island Eisenhower 51, Argo 6
Bolingbrook 24, Sandburg 6
Breese Central 20, Freeburg 16
Breese Mater Dei 65, Alton Marquette 12
Bremen 34, Evergreen Park 27
Buffalo Grove 67, Niles North 17
Byron 7, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 3
Cahokia 30, Marion 8
Canton 49, East Peoria 12
Carbondale 38, Centralia 14
Carlinville 42, Gillespie 7
Carlyle 12, Red Bud 6, 2OT
Carmi White County 30, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0
Carrollton 57, North Greene 6
Carterville 28, DuQuoin 26
Cary-Grove 56, McHenry 14
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 48, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 0
Champaign Central def. Urbana, forfeit
Champaign St. Thomas More 70, Galva 0
Chester 48, Sparta 6
Chicago (Carver Military) 36, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0
Chicago (Goode) 52, Chicago Ag Science 6
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 18, Maria 6
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 23, Thornridge 6
Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, Marist 16
Clifton Central 24, Westville 13
Coal City 17, Herscher 6
Colfax Ridgeview 42, Fisher 0
Collinsville 49, Charleston 14
Columbia 21, Roxana 0
Crete-Monee 23, Thornwood 0
Crystal Lake South 39, Dundee-Crown 23
Decatur St. Teresa 68, Macon Meridian 8
Deerfield 24, Schaumburg 13
Downs Tri-Valley 35, Tremont 0
Dunlap 21, Washington 17
El Paso-Gridley 14, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6
Elgin 34, Streamwood 30
Elk Grove 42, Maine East 0
Elmwood-Brimfield 30, Stark County 9
Erie/Prophetstown 50, Rockridge 48
Eureka 41, Fieldcrest 0
Evanston Township 20, Fremd 17
Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 14
Fairfield 52, Flora 14
Farmington Central 54, Illini West (Carthage) 6
Fenwick 49, De La Salle 0
Fithian Oakwood 30, Dwight 22
Flanagan 34, Milford 28
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 34, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 28
Foreman 36, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0
Forreston 52, Dakota 6
Galena 28, Stockton 14
Galesburg 28, Geneseo 7
Geneva 13, Wheaton Warrenville South 12
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, LeRoy 7
Glenbard East 48, Aurora (East) 6
Glenbard North 23, St. Charles East 0
Glenbard South def. Bensenville (Fenton), forfeit
Glenbrook South 15, Barrington 14
Grant 35, Round Lake 0
Greenfield-Northwestern 40, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 21
Gurnee Warren 42, Lake Zurich 0
Hall 44, Morrison 20
Hampshire 43, Crystal Lake Central 6
Harrisburg 45, West Frankfort 0
Helias Catholic, Mo. 49, Granite City 0
Hersey 42, Glenbrook North 0
Highland 54, Jerseyville Jersey 12
Highland Park 29, Wheeling 7
Hinsdale Central 48, Hinsdale South 0
Hoffman Estates 34, Vernon Hills 28
Hononegah 37, Rockford East 8
Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 28, Watseka (coop) 6
Hope Academy 34, Chicago (Christ the King) 0
Huntley 21, Burlington Central 12
Hyde Park 20, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 8
IC Catholic 47, Ridgewood 0
Jacksonville def. Springfield Lanphier, forfeit
Johnston City 48, Hamilton County 0
Joliet Catholic 42, Providence 0
Kaneland 56, Woodstock North 24
Kankakee 40, Champaign Centennial 0
Kennedy 29, Prosser 0
Kewanee 49, Bureau Valley 21
Knoxville 55, Monmouth United 8
LaSalle-Peru def. Sandwich, forfeit
Lake Forest 48, Zion Benton 6
Lakes Community 46, North Chicago 6
Lawrenceville 34, Newton 19
Lemont 41, Hillcrest 0
Lena-Winslow 52, East Dubuque 0
Lewistown 26, Astoria/VIT Co-op 14
Libertyville 76, Waukegan 6
Lincoln Way Central 24, Stagg 19
Lincoln Way West 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 14
Lincoln-Way East 28, Andrew 8
Lisle 28, Streator 14
Lockport 22, Homewood-Flossmoor 0
Loyola 46, Brother Rice 43
Lyons 35, Oak Park River Forest 13
Machesney Park Harlem 49, Freeport 0
Macomb 52, Warsaw West Hancock 2
Mahomet-Seymour 53, Lincoln 22
Marengo 39, Harvard 0
Maroa-Forsyth 70, Pittsfield 0
Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 21
Mattoon 20, Effingham 14
Metamora 53, Bartonville (Limestone) 6
Metea Valley 29, DeKalb 22
Milledgeville 60, Blue Ridge 8
Moline 63, Rock Island 0
Monmouth-Roseville 48, Sherrard 13
Monticello 32, Bloomington Central Catholic 27
Morris 63, Woodstock 13
Morton 20, Pekin 13
Moweaqua Central A&M def. Clinton, forfeit
Mt. Carmel 43, Casey-Westfield 7
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 22, Camp Point Central 20
Mt. Zion 55, Taylorville 14
Murphysboro/Elverado 40, Massac County 19
Naperville Central 17, Waubonsie Valley 14
Naperville Neuqua Valley 21, Naperville North 7
Nashville 47, Anna-Jonesboro 22
New Trier 37, Conant 35
Nokomis 62, Litchfield 20
Normal University 43, Springfield Southeast 21
Normal West 14, Bloomington 10
North Boone 48, Rockford Christian 6
North-Mac 40, New Berlin 6
O’Fallon 30, Edwardsville 14
Oak Forest 35, Thornton Fractional North 8
Oak Lawn Richards 42, Shepard 21
Orion 41, Riverdale 0
Oswego 61, Romeoville 20
Oswego East def. Joliet Central, forfeit
Ottawa Marquette 47, Heyworth 22
Palatine 20, Maine South 19
Pana 49, Staunton 7
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Pontiac 8
Peoria Heights (Quest) 48, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 28
Phillips 30, Taft 7
Piasa Southwestern 28, Greenville 27
Plainfield Central 37, Minooka 36
Plainfield North 27, Plainfield South 0
Princeton 28, Mendota 7
Princeville 17, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 14
Prospect 50, Maine West 0
Quincy 48, East Moline United 14
Quincy Notre Dame 22, Duchesne, Mo. 6
Raby 38, Orr 6
Reavis 37, Oak Lawn Community 14
Reed-Custer 55, Manteno 7
Richmond-Burton 21, Plano 14
River Ridge def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit
Riverside-Brookfield 26, Aurora Christian 14
Riverton 48, Pleasant Plains 6
Robinson 46, Marshall 6
Rochelle 35, Johnsburg 10
Rochester 54, Eisenhower 20
Rockford Boylan 40, Rockford Auburn 0
Rockford Jefferson 30, Rockford Guilford 14
Rolling Meadows 2, Niles West 0
Rushville-Industry 56, Havana 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52, Springfield 7
Salem 46, East Alton-Wood River 0
Seneca 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 61, Edwards County 7
Shelbyville 26, Tuscola 21
South Beloit 50, Kirkland Hiawatha 24
South Elgin 51, Larkin 0
St. Bede 13, Sterling Newman 7
St. Edward 38, Westmont 8
St. Francis def. Chicago Christian, forfeit
St. Ignatius 20, Marmion 16
St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Illinois Valley Central 7
St. Laurence 21, Montini 13
St. Patrick 41, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40
St. Rita 21, Lisle (Benet Academy) 0
St. Viator 37, Carmel 20
Sterling 49, Rock Island Alleman 7
Stevenson 27, Mundelein 0
Stillman Valley 20, Dixon 14
Sycamore 42, Ottawa 6
Thornton Fractional South 35, Tinley Park 14
Tolono Unity 42, Stanford Olympia 14
Trenton Wesclin 47, Dupo 12
Triad 30, Bethalto Civic Memorial 14
Vandalia 33, Hillsboro 20
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 1, Argenta-Oreana 0
Von Steuben 15, Mather 13
Warrensburg-Latham def. Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop, forfeit
Wauconda 49, Grayslake Central 14
Wheaton Academy 34, Kankakee (McNamara) 14
Wheaton North 35, St. Charles North 3
Whitney Young 21, Westinghouse 12
Williamsville 46, Auburn 14
Willowbrook 34, Downers South 7
Wilmington 10, Peotone 0
Winnebago 35, Oregon 6
York 28, Downers North 10
Yorkville 27, Plainfield East 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com