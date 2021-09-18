Brewers rally to top Cubs 8-5, move closer to division title

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers moved closer to a playoff berth by beating the Chicago Cubs 8-5. The Brewers’ magic number for wrapping up the NL Central title fell to four. Their magic number for clinching a fourth consecutive postseason appearance shrank to two. Milwaukee scored four runs off reliever Rowan Wick in the eighth to come from behind and beat the Cubs for the 10th straight time.