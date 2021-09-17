The disrupter: DeChambeau brings game, baggage to Ryder Cup

It’s one thing for Bryson DeChambeau to try to change golf when he’s doing it only for himself. Now comes the Ryder Cup, where the world will see how his single-minded pursuit of non-conformity and power fits in the realm of a team competition. DeChambeau will bring plenty of baggage when he arrives at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin for the showdown between the United States and Europe that opens next week. It ranges from his feud with Brooks Koepka to comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine that led to him shying away from media. How DeChambeau will fit into the U.S. team could go a long way toward determining its fate.