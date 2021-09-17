One more round of summer weather hits this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With much cooler fall weather looming next week, we get one more taste of summer weather over the next few days. Fall weather arrives early next week, just in time for the official start of fall.

Weekend heat:

The weekend doesn't start out with muggy heat, but we'll get there eventually. Saturday ends up cooler than Friday thanks to a cold front that went through Friday evening.

Saturday cools some, then temperatures return to hotter levels by Sunday.

High temperatures by Saturday afternoon are nearly 10 degrees cooler than Friday. After Friday warmed up to 90 degrees in Rockford, look for Saturday's highs to fall to the low 80s. A few spots outside of Rockford may dip into the upper 70s. The humidity also drops, so the weather should be comfortable. Look for a sunny sky and a light east breeze to round out conditions.

Sunday reverses course and jumps toward hot levels. Afternoon highs rise around 10 degrees this time, placing us back to around 90 degrees. The humidity rises as well, so the weather may feel like the low 90s and slightly uncomfortable. Another dry and sunny day is on the way along with the heat.

Jump in the pool and soak up the heat this weekend, as we may not see weather this warm for a long while. Fall weather comes roaring in next week.

Big cooldown:

Change is in the air next week, and not just because the season officially switches from summer to fall on Wednesday. A strong cold front creates a 20 degree temperature difference between Sunday and Wednesday.

The weather cools plenty next week, plus we get closer to our usual time for the first frosts.

Monday remains summer-like, with highs in the middle 80s. We see another sunny day in a row, then showers and storms arrive ahead of the cold front. Storms could start as early as Monday evening, and continue into Tuesday morning. Tuesday overall provides our best chance for rainfall with showers continuing into part of the day.

Temperatures may start cooling already on Tuesday, due to the cold front and clouds interrupting the usual heating. Temperatures may drop into the 70s for the first time in over 10 days.

Even cooler air is possible by Wednesday. There's a chance that we only warm into the upper 60s, which is the coolest day we've seen in a long time! The weather should be sunny and dry again by Wednesday.

After a somewhat brisk Wednesday, look for highs to rebound into the 70s starting Thursday. We likely stay in the 70s over the rest of the week, which is a lot closer to average.