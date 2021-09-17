Navy doing deep sea-search for sailors’ remains, helicopter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy is conducting a deep-sea search for the remains of five sailors and the wreckage of a Navy helicopter that spun out on an aircraft carrier off San Diego on Aug. 31 and plunged into the Pacific ocean. The Navy launched the search Wednesday bring in sailors from its command that is specialized in undersea searches and salvage. They will be using the ship Dominator, which uses a sonar scanner. The ship is typically used for submarine recovery missions.