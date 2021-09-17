IDPH: More than 100 schools in the Stateline with potential COVID-19 exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — More schools in the Stateline may be facing an exposure to COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health updated its list of schools with potential COVID-19 exposures. The data represents information collected through contact tracing.

Location information is gathered by asking cases to recall locations visited in the 14 days preceding symptom onset or specimen collection if symptoms are not present.

School data show the number of confirmed and probable cases who listed a school as a place visited, but that does not mean it is where they were infected. Only schools where names have been provided are included.

Data completeness is affected by several factors, including ability to reach cases, willingness of cases to report location information, completeness of the location information provided, and differentiation in how contact tracers interpret and enter information provided.

Schools include both public and private schools.

Last week, IDPH reported 98 schools in the Stateline were facing an exposure to COVID-19. Now, IDPH says 1,827 schools across the state and 112 schools in the Stateline are facing an exposure to COVID-19.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown, according to IDPH:

The list of schools in the Stateline include elementary, middle and high schools across the area.

The number of schools with confirmed outbreaks has also increased, according to IDPH. On Friday, Sept. 10, IDPH reported 128 schools had an outbreak of the virus. Today, Sept. 17, IDPH is reporting 206 schools have an outbreak of COVID-19.

One school in Winnebago County, Hononegah High School, is currently reporting an outbreak of 5-10 cases amongst students. The source of the outbreak is sports, according to IDPH.

Ogle County is still reporting 7 school outbreaks, both in the classroom and in sports.

The outbreaks include those that have been identified by the school’s local health department to have at least two COVID-19 cases among people who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and come from different households.

The outbreak information is reported by local health departments to the Illinois Department of Public Health through an outbreak reporting system.

