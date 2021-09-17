Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 41, Tri-County 14
Abingdon 38, Aledo (Mercer County) 14
Amboy-LaMoille 60, Biggsville West Central 14
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 52, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 6
Arcola 20, Cumberland 14
Aurora (West Aurora) def. Joliet West, forfeit
Aurora Central Catholic 48, Elmwood Park 12
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 37, Mount Vernon 20
Belvidere North 42, Belvidere 6
Benton 39, Herrin 0
Breese Central 20, Freeburg 16
Breese Mater Dei 65, Alton Marquette 12
Burlington Central 42, Huntley 6
Byron 7, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 3
Cahokia 30, Marion 8
Canton 49, East Peoria 12
Carlinville 42, Gillespie 7
Carrollton 57, North Greene 6
Cary-Grove 56, McHenry 14
Champaign Central def. Urbana, forfeit
Chester 48, Sparta 6
Chicago (Goode) 52, Chicago Ag Science 6
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 18, Maria 6
Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, Marist 16
Coal City 17, Herscher 6
Colfax Ridgeview 42, Fisher 0
Collinsville 49, Charleston 14
Columbia 21, Roxana 0
Decatur St. Teresa 68, Macon Meridian 8
Downs Tri-Valley 35, Tremont 0
Elmwood-Brimfield 30, Stark County 9
Erie/Prophetstown 50, Rockridge 48
Eureka 41, Fieldcrest 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 14
Fairfield 52, Flora 14
Farmington Central 54, Illini West (Carthage) 6
Flanagan 34, Milford 28
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 34, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 28
Forreston 52, Dakota 6
Galena 28, Stockton 14
Glenbard South def. Bensenville (Fenton), forfeit
Glenbrook South 15, Barrington 14
Grant 35, Round Lake 0
Greenfield-Northwestern 40, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 21
Hall 44, Morrison 20
Harrisburg 45, West Frankfort 0
Helias Catholic, Mo. 49, Granite City 0
Hononegah 37, Rockford East 8
Hyde Park 20, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 8
IC Catholic 47, Ridgewood 0
Jacksonville def. Springfield Lanphier, forfeit
Johnston City 48, Hamilton County 0
Kankakee 40, Champaign Centennial 0
Kennedy 29, Prosser 0
Knoxville 55, Monmouth United 8
LaSalle-Peru def. Sandwich, forfeit
Lawrenceville 34, Newton 19
Lewistown 26, Astoria/VIT Co-op 14
Lincoln Way Central 24, Stagg 19
Lincoln Way West 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 14
Lockport 22, Homewood-Flossmoor 0
Loyola 46, Brother Rice 43
Machesney Park Harlem 49, Freeport 0
Marengo 39, Harvard 0
Maroa-Forsyth 70, Pittsfield 0
Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 21
Mattoon 20, Effingham 14
Metamora 53, Bartonville (Limestone) 6
Metea Valley 29, DeKalb 22
Moline 63, Rock Island 0
Monmouth-Roseville 48, Sherrard 13
Monticello 32, Bloomington Central Catholic 27
Morris 63, Woodstock 13
Morton 20, Pekin 13
Moweaqua Central A&M def. Clinton, forfeit
Mt. Carmel 43, Casey-Westfield 7
Mt. Zion 55, Taylorville 14
Murphysboro/Elverado 40, Massac County 19
Nashville 47, Anna-Jonesboro 22
Normal University 43, Springfield Southeast 21
North-Mac 40, New Berlin 6
O’Fallon 30, Edwardsville 14
Orion 41, Riverdale 0
Oswego East def. Joliet Central, forfeit
Ottawa Marquette 47, Heyworth 22
Pana 49, Staunton 7
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Pontiac 8
Peoria Heights (Quest) 48, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 28
Piasa Southwestern 28, Greenville 27
Princeton 28, Mendota 7
Princeville 17, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 14
Raby 38, Orr 6
Reed-Custer 55, Manteno 7
River Ridge def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit
Riverton 48, Pleasant Plains 6
Robinson 46, Marshall 6
Rochester 54, Eisenhower 20
Rockford Boylan 40, Rockford Auburn 0
Rockford Jefferson 30, Rockford Guilford 14
Rolling Meadows def. Niles West, forfeit
Rushville-Industry 56, Havana 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52, Springfield 7
Salem 46, East Alton-Wood River 0
Seneca 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 61, Edwards County 7
Shelbyville 26, Tuscola 21
St. Bede 13, Sterling Newman 7
St. Francis def. Chicago Christian, forfeit
Sterling 49, Rock Island Alleman 7
Stillman Valley 20, Dixon 14
Sycamore 42, Ottawa 6
Tolono Unity 42, Stanford Olympia 14
Vandalia 33, Hillsboro 20
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 1, Argenta-Oreana 0
Von Steuben 15, Mather 13
Warrensburg-Latham def. Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop, forfeit
Wauconda 49, Grayslake Central 14
Wilmington 10, Peotone 0
Winnebago 35, Oregon 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com