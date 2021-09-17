Skip to Content

Friday Night Football Week 4 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the season approaching the halfway point, the high school football action is heating up around the area. Here's a look at the scores from around the area. To watch our week 4 edition of Friday Night Football, click on the videos above.

BIG NORTHERN

Byron 7, Genoa-Kingston 3

Stillman Valley 20, Dixon 14

Winnebago 35, Oregon 6

North Boone 49, Rockford Christian 6

NIC-10

Hononegah 37, East 8

Harlem 48, Freeport 0

Boylan 40, Auburn 0

Belvidere North 42, Belvidere 6

Guilford 37, Jefferson 0

NUIC

Du-Pec 50, E/PC 8

Forreston 52, Dakota 6

Lena-Winslow 52, East Dubuque 0

Galena 28, Stockton 14

8-MAN

South Beloit 50, Hiawatha 26

Amboy 60, West Central 14

Milledgeville 60, Blue Ridge 8

OTHERS

Rochelle 35, Johnsburg 10

Sycamore 42, Ottawa 6

Metea Valley 29, DeKalb 21

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

