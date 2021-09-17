Friday Night Football Week 4 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the season approaching the halfway point, the high school football action is heating up around the area. Here's a look at the scores from around the area. To watch our week 4 edition of Friday Night Football, click on the videos above.

BIG NORTHERN

Byron 7, Genoa-Kingston 3

Stillman Valley 20, Dixon 14

Winnebago 35, Oregon 6

North Boone 49, Rockford Christian 6

NIC-10

Hononegah 37, East 8

Harlem 48, Freeport 0

Boylan 40, Auburn 0

Belvidere North 42, Belvidere 6

Guilford 37, Jefferson 0

NUIC

Du-Pec 50, E/PC 8

Forreston 52, Dakota 6

Lena-Winslow 52, East Dubuque 0

Galena 28, Stockton 14

8-MAN

South Beloit 50, Hiawatha 26

Amboy 60, West Central 14

Milledgeville 60, Blue Ridge 8

OTHERS

Rochelle 35, Johnsburg 10

Sycamore 42, Ottawa 6

Metea Valley 29, DeKalb 21