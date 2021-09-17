Friday Night Football Week 4 Scores and Highlights
ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the season approaching the halfway point, the high school football action is heating up around the area. Here's a look at the scores from around the area. To watch our week 4 edition of Friday Night Football, click on the videos above.
BIG NORTHERN
Byron 7, Genoa-Kingston 3
Stillman Valley 20, Dixon 14
Winnebago 35, Oregon 6
North Boone 49, Rockford Christian 6
NIC-10
Hononegah 37, East 8
Harlem 48, Freeport 0
Boylan 40, Auburn 0
Belvidere North 42, Belvidere 6
Guilford 37, Jefferson 0
NUIC
Du-Pec 50, E/PC 8
Forreston 52, Dakota 6
Lena-Winslow 52, East Dubuque 0
Galena 28, Stockton 14
8-MAN
South Beloit 50, Hiawatha 26
Amboy 60, West Central 14
Milledgeville 60, Blue Ridge 8
OTHERS
Rochelle 35, Johnsburg 10
Sycamore 42, Ottawa 6
Metea Valley 29, DeKalb 21