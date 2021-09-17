Family says Laundrie is now missing; Petito still not found

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police and the FBI are now searching for both Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. Police in North Port, Florida said late Friday that Laundrie’s family told authorities they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Laundrie has been named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance. The couple left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Petito was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11. Investigators say Laundrie had returned Sept. 1 to his parents’ home in North Port.