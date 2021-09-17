Skip to Content

Dixon man charged with reckless homicide in April crash that killed two teenagers

DIXON (WREX) — A Dixon man faces two charges of reckless homicide after a deadly crash in April that killed two teenagers.

Draven Z. Webb, 20, of Dixon, faces up to 10 years in prison from the charges.

Authorities say the single vehicle crash happened on April 10 on Robbins Rd., south of Amboy Rd. in Lee County. Details are limited, but police say the car left the road and hit a tree.

Two 14-year-old's, Caylee Krug and Brecken Kooy, died in the crash.

Webb is currently being held at the Lee County Jail, with bond set at $100,000.

