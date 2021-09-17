County cuts deal to end fight over Arizona Senate subpoena

PHOENIX (AP) — Board members overseeing Arizona’s most populous county have reached a deal with the Republican-controlled state Senate that will end a standoff over a Senate demand that they hand over computer routers for use in an unprecedented partisan election review. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Friday night that the deal will set up a special master to take questions from the Senate’s election review contractors and provide them with information contained on the routers they say they need to finish the election review. Supervisor Bill Gates said the deal will protect sensitive information contained on the routers while avoiding a massive penalty the county faced if it had not complied.