Colorado STEM school shooter sentenced to life in prison

DENVER (AP) — A former high school student convicted of killing one student and injuring eight others in a 2019 attack on a Denver-area school has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Devon Erickson was sentenced Friday after victims and families testified about their losses from the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Erickson, now 20, was convicted of partnering with fellow student Alec McKinney in the attack on a classroom of high school seniors watching a movie. Since he was 18 and an adult at the time of the shooting, Erickson faced a mandatory sentence. McKinney, who was 16, pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.