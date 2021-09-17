Colorado man accused of killing wife heads to trial

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — A judge has ruled there’s enough evidence for the case to proceed against a southern Colorado man who was charged with first-degree murder nearly a year after his wife was reported missing on Mother’s Day 2020. The judge ruled Friday that 53-year-old Barry Morphew should stand trial for the presumed death of Suzanne Morphew. The 49-year-old mother of two was reported missing after she did not return from a bike ride near her home in the Salida area. Barry Morphew was arrested May 5 of this year. His wife’s body has not been found.