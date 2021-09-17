Assertive Mexico seeks leadership role in Latin America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A gathering of leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean this weekend is the latest sign of Mexico flexing its diplomatic muscle as it looks to assert itself as the new mediator between the region and the United States. Whether or not Saturday’s meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States culminates in a rumored mass exodus from the Organization of American States, Mexico has signaled that it wants a leadership role in Latin America after years of focus almost exclusively on the bilateral relationship with the United States.