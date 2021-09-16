WWII Bomber Airplane available for public viewing, tours and rides in Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is thrilled to partner with area organizations and businesses to bring the B-25 Mitchell WWII Bomber "Berlin Express" Airplane to the Rockford region this weekend.

This medium bomber aircraft has been on display in the Eagle Hangar, “Hall of Honor,” part of the EAA Aviation Museum located in Oshkosh, Wisconsin for decades.

Now, fully restored in her silver screen markings, "Berlin Express" is ready for her next mission Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport at Chronos Aviation, 5121 Falcon Road (east side of the airport).

“This historical aircraft was intended to be on tour last year to celebrate the end of World War II, 75 years earlier, as the B-25 served in all WWII theaters of War, but that tour was delayed to this year. It is the same type of aircraft that launched from the deck of the US aircraft carrier USS Hornet to accomplish the Jimmy Doolittle Raid on Japan that inspired books and a movie,” said Bruce Jacobsen, EAA Rockford Chapter 22 Secretary.

The general public can support and participate by purchasing a ticket for various activities such as viewing, touring and riding aboard the airplane. Flights for rides are available on the hour from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and will include a brief pre-instruction and tour session.

Public tours are open from 2 – 5 p.m. during the event. General admission is $10, veterans and those under age 18 are free. To purchase tickets and to learn more about this event visit: https://www.gorockford.com/event/b-25-mitchell-tour/20017/