Staying sunny as we ease into the summer heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Yesterday was the coolest day for quiet some time as we ease back into the 80's this afternoon ahead of even hotter weather for the weekend.

Heating up:

The heat cranks up for the weekend with near 90 degree weather likely for multiple days.

For today, temperatures may not feel 'hot' just yet as we ease back into the 80's with dew points within the 50's calling for comfortable air.

Thursday brings another gorgeous day ahead with lots of sunshine and highs being a few degrees warmer into the lower 80's by the afternoon. We still will not feel too humid today, get outside and enjoy the pleasant weather while you can!

If you're someone that loves the summer heat, this weekend will be for you! Although today we only warm up into the lower 80's, going into Friday the heat comes swinging back in. The week comes to an end with upper 80's by tomorrow afternoon.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will warm into the middle 80's so may be a few degrees cooler with more humidity also expected. Once we get into the end of the weekend and start of the next work week, the heat cranks up with several summer-like days ahead.

Hot to cooler:

As the weekend will start off warm, Sunday and Monday will really bring the heat as we may get close to record breaking territory.

With Saturday only warming to the middle 80's, the end of the weekend brings back lower 90's with a touch of humidity as well. Given the humidity and all the sunshine, it may feel slightly hotter than what the thermometer will read.

The heat will persist into Monday with another day of lower 90's possible but we slowly cool off into the middle 80's for Tuesday. The first official day of fall is trending to only warm into the middle to upper 70's, a good way to kick off the new season.