Sri Lanka conservationists fight elephant smuggling in court

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Environmentalists in Sri Lanka are challenging a court order that would allow the return of 14 illegally captured wild elephants to people accused of buying them from traffickers. Rights groups and lawyers say the Sept. 6 court order is based on a government decree that violates Sri Lankan environmental laws. They fear the order could encourage a resurgence of trafficking of wild elephants. The illegal capture of baby elephants dates to at least 2007. But things boiled over in 2015 when wildlife officials seized 38 baby elephants that were allegedly caught in the wild and sold to affluent people, including a Buddhist monk and a judge. In 2011, the country’s first elephant census found the population to be about 6,000.