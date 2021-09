ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a shooting investigation is underway in the area of South 3rd Street and Pope Street.



Details are limited but the incident happened early Thursday morning. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area. They add that more details of the shooting will follow when available.



This is a developing story.

