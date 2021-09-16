Rockford Fire battles flame that leaves $80,000 in damages

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An early Thursday morning residential fire in the 3100 block of Collins Street leaves an estimated $80,000 in damages.



Rockford Fire say they arrived to the scene around 12:50 a.m. and found heavy flames visible from a motorhome and the exterior of a house.



Rockford Fire adds they also found the owner of the residence outside and she states that all occupants had evacuated.



The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. Fire officials say the motorhome was a total loss while the residence sustained severe damage. No injuries were reported.



