Haiti PM, under fire, addresses evidence in leader’s slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The office of Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry has issued its first public statement about evidence authorities say they have of phone calls between him and a key suspect in the presidential assassination, saying he received countless calls from people concerned for his safety. The office said Thursday that it is unable to identify all those who called him or determine the nature of the conversations. Former Port-au-Prince chief prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude, whom Henry fired this week, invited the prime minister to meet with him to talk about two calls between him and a suspect that took place just hours after President Jovenel Moïse was killed.