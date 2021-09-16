New group forms to help Republican Kleefisch win election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new political action committee headed by a longtime Republican operative has formed to help Rebecca Kleefisch win the governor’s race. Stephan Thompson announced Thursday that he will lead the new group known as Freedom Wisconsin. Thompson previously worked as head of the Wisconsin Republican Party, ran Gov. Scott Walker’s 2014 reelection campaign and served as an adviser to a group Kleefisch formed called the 1848 Project. The new PAC will be able to raise an unlimited amount of money to help Kleefisch. Candidates, unlike PACs, are limited to raising no more than $20,000 from individuals per cycle.