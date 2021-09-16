Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent cybersecurity lawyer has been charged in the special counsel’s probe of the U.S. government’s investigation into Russian election interference. The lawyer is accused of making a false statement to the FBI. An indictment was handed down Thursday against Michael Sussmann of the Perkins Coie law firm. It is just the second prosecution brought by special counsel John Durham in two-and-a-half years of work. Neither case brought by Durham undoes the core finding of an earlier investigation by Robert Mueller that Russia had interfered in sweeping fashion on behalf of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and that the Trump campaign welcomed that aid.