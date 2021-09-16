Higher heat, humidity, and rain chances bring a summer-like feel to the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our next stretch of summer-like weather ramps up even more going into Friday and the weekend. Muggy air and low chances for rain slide in as temperatures warm to near 90 degrees. Fall weather will make an appearance sooner than later, however.

Signs of summer:

Friday gets the hotter streak going with temperatures near 90 degrees by the afternoon. We'll feel a touch of humidity in the air after two very dry days in a row. The heat index won't be a factor, however, as the humidity doesn't rise to uncomfortable levels.



A few isolated showers are possible late Friday, but the evening won't be a washout. Look for cloudy and warm weather otherwise.

Another sign of summer is the slight chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon to evening. A cold front slides through during this window, and may spark a few showers. The setup for rain and storms isn't great locally, however, which is why the showers remain very spotty as they come through.

Plan on a lot of dry time throughout Friday afternoon and evening, and be on the lookout for a quick shower or two. You won't need the rain jacket the entire evening. Any showers in the Stateline should exit by Friday night. We may not see rain again until early next week.

Warm weekend:

Friday's cold front means slightly cooler weather for Saturday. The weather still feels a little like summer, but we will only warm into the low 80s. The humidity drops again, so the weather should feel warm and comfortable. Look for a bright, sunny sky overhead.

Saturday cools briefly, then jumps to near 90 degrees by Sunday.

Conditions reverse course again going into Sunday. Temperatures jump to right around 90 degrees. With higher humidity, the weather may feel a little warmer than that. A warm southerly breeze won't do much to cool us off. Expect another day of sunny conditions.

Monday stays near 90 degrees with a partly cloudy sky, then some change may be in the air after that. Tuesday falls to the low 80s as a cold front and showers and storms sweep through. Tuesday may be the end of the summer streak, as fall weather returns after a long time away.

Cooler next week:

After a somewhat stormy Tuesday, cooler air floods the Midwest. We fall closer to average, with the 70s on the way for an extended stretch.

After a handful of hotter days in a row, the weather cools off dramatically by the middle of next week.

Wednesday is the official first day of Autumn, and the weather lines up perfectly with the start of the season. Highs fall to the low 70s with sunshine, providing a picture perfect way to kick off Fall. The weather stays in the low 70s Thursday, then warms into the upper 70s by the weekend. There may be a couple nights with widespread 40s, so we really feel the fall chill once it gets going!