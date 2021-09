Chicago-area priest back under scrutiny for possible abuse

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago priest cleared last week of of allegations he sexually abused children 25 years ago is back under scrutiny because new information has become available. Cardinal Blase Cupich on Thursday wrote a letter to parishioners of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish in Lake Zurich saying the Rev. David Ryan will remain away from the parish while the new information is investigated. He didn’t disclose the nature of the new information. The development comes exactly one week after Cupich had written parishioners to report “there was insufficient reason suspect” that Ryan had abused anyone.