ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) — We now know the name of the Belvidere man who died Wednesday morning after a motorcycle crash in Wisconsin.

The Rock County Medical Examiner identified the man as 42-year-old Chico E. Algeria.

The crash happened on I-39/90 at the 171 northbound exit near Janesville.

The medical examiner's office says Algeria died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.