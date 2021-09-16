US stocks fall as technology companies lead a broad slide

Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday and pared weekly gains for the major indexes. Technology, communications and health stocks were among some of the biggest weights pulling the market lower. The S&P 500 was down 0.4%, and nearly every sector within the benchmark index was down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Some retailers rose following a solid retail sales report, including Gap and Bath & Body Works. Gold prices slumped. Oil and gas prices fell and pushed energy stocks lower, including Exxon Mobil and Cabot Oil & Gas.