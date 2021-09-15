Rarely seen Tennessee Williams story set in post-WWII Italy

NEW YORK (AP) — A rarely seen Tennessee Williams short story confirms his longtime passion for Italy and reveals concerns about how Italians felt about Americans. “The Summer Woman” appears this week in the fall issue of the literary quarterly The Strand Magazine. Williams wrote the story in the early 1950s. It tells of an American academic described as “the remarkably young head of the English department at an important Southern university,” who frequently visits Rome and hopes to reunite with an Italian lover. “The Summer Woman” is in part a snapshot of a country no longer welcoming to Americans.