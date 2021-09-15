Police: Lawyer Murdaugh arranged own death but shot grazed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State police say a prominent South Carolina lawyer tried to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would get a $10 million life insurance payment. But authorities say the planned fatal shot only grazed Alex Murdaugh’s head on Sept. 4. The State Law Enforcement Division says it charged the shooter, 61-year-old Curtis Edward Smith, with assisted suicide, insurance fraud and several other counts. Murdaugh was not charged Tuesday night, but agents said more charges were expected. Agents say Murdaugh gave Smith the gun to kill him and he followed Mudaugh to a lonely Hampton County road. But the bullet only grazed Murdaugh, who survived and called 911 after Smith left.