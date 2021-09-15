Skip to Content

House panel rejects drug pricing plan in setback to Biden

New
4:54 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee has dealt an ominous setback to President Joe Biden’s social and environment package. The House Energy and Commerce Committee voted to derail a money-saving plan to let Medicare negotiate the price it pays for prescription drugs.  That vote to drop the proposal from its piece of Biden’s signature 10-year, $3.5 trillion spending plan was not a fatal blow. The separate House Ways and Means Committee kept it alive by approving nearly identical drug-pricing language. Even so, the provision’s rejection by one committee underscores the power that any small group of Democrats will have in pushing Biden’s plans through the narrowly divided Congress. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content