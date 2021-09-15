Manning expected to start for the Tigers against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (89-56, first in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (69-76, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-8, 2.54 ERA, .97 WHIP, 191 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (3-6, 6.14 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +182, Brewers -218; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers head to play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 38-36 in home games in 2020. Detroit has slugged .402 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .452 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Brewers are 49-25 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 176 home runs as a team this season. Avisail Garcia leads the club with 27, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Tigers won the last meeting 1-0. Bryan Garcia earned his second victory and Derek Hill went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Detroit. Hunter Strickland registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 23 home runs and is slugging .429.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 52 extra base hits and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Matt Manning: (knee), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: (illness), Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.