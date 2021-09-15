Skip to Content

Five students arrested after fight at Janesville High School

New
4:52 pm Crime
Handcuffs Generic

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Janesville Police say a group of students were arrested Wednesday after a fight at Parker High School.

A Police School Liaison says the altercation started around 10:55 a.m. While attempting to de-escalate the situation, the officer say one of the students became physical with a school staff member. During the arrest, the Police School Liaison used force to gain control.

The school was placed into a soft-lockdown temporarily to mitigate the incident.

Four students were arrested for Battery. An additional student was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting an Officer.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content