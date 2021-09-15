Five students arrested after fight at Janesville High School

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Janesville Police say a group of students were arrested Wednesday after a fight at Parker High School.

A Police School Liaison says the altercation started around 10:55 a.m. While attempting to de-escalate the situation, the officer say one of the students became physical with a school staff member. During the arrest, the Police School Liaison used force to gain control.

The school was placed into a soft-lockdown temporarily to mitigate the incident.

Four students were arrested for Battery. An additional student was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting an Officer.