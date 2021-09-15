Fall-like weather briefly returns ahead of more summer heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While we have seen many above average days, today features the only fall-like day we'll see for quite some time.

Quick break:

Wednesday brings back upper 70's for the closest fall-like day we will see for quite some time.

With the passage of a cold front yesterday afternoon, temperatures today will only warm into the upper 70's. Dew points will drop into the lower 40's later today and with sunny skies, we are in for a beautiful day!

Similar to what we saw last night, temperatures drop back down to the lower 50's for a cooler night ahead and some free air conditioning. After getting a taste for fall, we return to what feels like the middle of summer.

Starting tomorrow, temperature will warm back into the middle 80's during the afternoon. Friday brings even warmer conditions with summer heat to settle in for the weekend.

The heat is back:

After today, summer heat swings right back in with well above average temperatures.

If you love fall or have been waiting for a cool down, today will be your best bet for some cooler weather. Starting tomorrow, the 80's return to the forecast.

Easing into the 80's tomorrow before the hottest weather rolls around. By Friday, temperatures will jump into the upper 80's as Saturday may slightly drop into the middle 80's. Regardless, Sunday and Monday bring back 90 degree weather along with more humidity.

Staying dry through much of this heat as well, sunny skies are likely to dominate. The next best chance for rain comes later on Friday but keep an eye on your 13 Weather Authority app for any changes that may come.

The heat may drag into the first half of the next work week but upper to middle 70's appear in the extended forecast with Fall Equinox being next Wednesday to kick off the official start to the fall season.