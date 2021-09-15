EXPLAINER: Why no ‘winner’ to replace Newsom in recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Associated Press has declared that Gov. Gavin Newsom had survived a recall effort, with a majority of voters choosing not to oust the Democratic governor with just over a year remaining in his first term. But it did not name a victor Tuesday night for the second question on the statewide ballot: Who should replace Newsom if the recall were successful? Because voters decided not to remove Newsom from office with their answer to the first question on the ballot, there could be no “winner” to the second question of who should take his place.