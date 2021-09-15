Becca’s Closet opens for the fall season, volunteers excited to help students celebrate school dances once again

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's homecoming season and students searching for the perfect dress can get help finding it in Rockford. That's thanks to Becca's Closet which is now open for the fall season.

The local ministry is located inside Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Rockford and now has two thousand dresses just waiting to be worn.

Becca's Closet is a national charity organization, first started in Florida to honor the life and legacy of 16-year-old Becca Kirtman who died in a car crash in 2003.

Becca didn't want anyone to miss out on a dance because of not having a dress to wear. Her mission and her spirit carries on 18 years after her death.

“It's fun to watch them try on the dresses and show their friends. Their anticipation of going to a party. Last year there were no parties at all. Their parties will be different than what they were the year before but they will be fun. The girls deserve to look pretty," said Becca's Closet volunteer and coordinator Jan Watson.

The chapter here in Rockford collects gowns from stores across the country and from community donors and gives them to young people for free.

“When a girl gets a dress, if she’s willing, she can donate it back. That’s how we got a lot of them. There are a lot of shops that will send us their old inventory or maybe their sample dresses," said Watson.

Becca's Closet is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 2 and on select Sundays by appointment. You can contact Becca's Closet by reaching out to beccasclosetrockford@gmail.com.

If you want to live out Becca's mission, consider donating what's in your closet or volunteering your time.