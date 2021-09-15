Skip to Content

Alaska records most daily COVID cases amid healthcare strain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases, a day after the state’s largest hospital announced it had entered crisis protocol and started rationing care. There were 1,068 new cases of COVID-19, with case counts 13% higher than last week. State officials say 201 Alaskans required hospitalization for COVID-19, and 34 of them are on ventilators. The state’s chief medical officer says hospitals continue to be stressed and that there isn’t capacity for patients who have COVID-19 and those with other needs. Statewide, there are about 1,100 non-intensive care unit hospital beds, with only 302 available Wednesday. The state has only 21 of its 125 ICU beds open. 

