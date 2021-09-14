Victim in fatal Rockford house fire identified

Victim in fatal Rockford house fire identifiedNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a men killed in a house fire last Saturday afternoon; 67-year-old Stanley Winters.
According to the coroner's office, the autopsy has been completed but the cause of death has not yet been determined due to a pending toxicology test.
The fire took place in the 1600 block of 9th Street around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday September 11.
The Rockford Fire Department is investigating the fire and has not yet released information on what caused it.