Victim in fatal Rockford house fire identified

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a men killed in a house fire last Saturday afternoon; 67-year-old Stanley Winters.



According to the coroner's office, the autopsy has been completed but the cause of death has not yet been determined due to a pending toxicology test.

The fire took place in the 1600 block of 9th Street around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday September 11.



The Rockford Fire Department is investigating the fire and has not yet released information on what caused it.