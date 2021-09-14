Spain’s govt steps in to halt record rise in power prices

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government is slashing energy taxes as part of a package of measures aimed at driving down household electricity costs that have surged to record highs in recent months. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says his government wants to curtail what he called energy companies’ “exceptional benefits” under current fiscal and energy regulations. Further details are due to be announced after a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. The goal is to shift fiscal benefits to consumers and also head off a potential sharp increase in natural gas prices. The government says the hikes in electricity bills are driven by spiraling prices of so-called carbon certificates, gas imports and surging power demand in recent months.