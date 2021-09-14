Seoul: North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles off east coast

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast two days after the North claimed to have tested a new missile in its first weapons test in six months. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the ballistic missiles launched from central North Korea flew toward the waters of the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Wednesday afternoon. The statement said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing more details about the North Korean launches. Japan’s coast guard confirmed the objects both landed outside Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone in the waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula. No ships or aircraft reported damage, the Coast Guard said.