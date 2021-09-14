Rochelle pairs up with dozens of businesses to host the largest hiring fair in the city’s history

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Much like everywhere across the country, Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh says businesses in the area are desperately searching for workers.

"We've heard a lot from our employers about the need to find employees and the issues they've had with bringing in workforce," Fiegenschuh said.

That's why the City of Rochelle paired up with 45 businesses to hosts the city's biggest hiring fair in its history at Rochelle Township High School on Thursday.

Jacob Becker, a member of the city's retail advisory board says several industries will be represented with opportunities for people looking for their first job, or searching for the next step in their careers.

"We’ve got jobs available for everything from large manufacturers and industrial warehouses to retail to restaurants," Becker said. "Any job that you can think of, there will be an employer at this event hiring for it."

Several employers at Rochelle Township High School will be hiring people on site according to organizers. The event will go from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The hiring fair is free and doesn't require pre registry, but the city is giving cash prizes to random people who register ahead of time.

For more details on how to pre register with the city, click here.

For a full list of employers and open positions at the event, click here.