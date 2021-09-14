Report: More Americans are planning an early retirement

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A report from Savant Wealth Management shows people are retiring sooner.

Money management experts say the findings are a game changer for how we think about retirement planning.

It's important for every American to understand how the shifting can affect their golden years and the working years leading up to them.

One Savant Wealth Management representative says it is all part of a transitional phase.

"Maybe retiring sooner, maybe taking more of what we call a glide path or a transitional approach into retirement," Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Robert Morrison said.

The study showed people would be willing to work past their retirement age.