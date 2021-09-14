Authorities: 4 found slain in SUV in Wisconsin cornfield

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been found slain in an SUV with Minnesota license plates that was abandoned in a western Wisconsin cornfield. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller on Sunday alerted deputies to the black SUV off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan. Authorities have not disclosed why they think the four are homicide victims, who they are and where they are from. Sheriff’s officials in a Facebook post Monday say the victims do not appear to have any connection to the area. No arrests have been announced.