Jewish leaders bury remains found in former Warsaw ghetto

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw’s Jewish community has buried an unidentified Holocaust victim whose remains were discovered in a building that was within the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. Poland’s chief rabbi said “we are here as the family for a person we don’t know.” The bones were wrapped in white cloth on a wooden cart. Four men pulled the cart to the grave where the bones were buried with soil from Israel. Jewish leaders recited the Jewish prayer for the dead called Kaddish. Tuesday’s ceremony took place in Warsaw’s Jewish Cemetery. It one of the largest Jewish cemeteries in Europe in a city that was a leading center of Jewish life until the Holocaust.