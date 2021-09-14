Japan, US, S. Korea urge N. Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO (AP) — Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Tuesday to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after it announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, indicating an advancement of its military capabilities. The three-way meeting in Tokyo was attended by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts. Kim urged North Korea to “respond positively to our multiple offers to meet without preconditions.” North Korea says it needs its armament program and nuclear weapons to deter what it says is hostility from Washington and Seoul.