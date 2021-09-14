First Responders host lunch and learn to spread chemical fire awareness to residents

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Boone County community members and first responders held its annual lunch and learn.

Today's luncheon focused on responding to large chemical fires.

Their hopes are to prepare the community for situations like Chemtool.

Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson says crews are still cleaning up debris from Chemtool and they probably will be for months.

They also discussed their response tactics and how it took a village to extinguish the fire.

Belvidere Area Commerce President Douglas Proudfoot says he hopes the community can have more of these meetings in the future.

"Learning what they go through and then what we need to hear and see, it definitely brings everyone together," said Proudfoot.