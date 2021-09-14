Ex-Detroit police chief enters governor race amid protest

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has formally announced his campaign for governor but not before protesters derailed his kickoff event on Belle Isle and forced him to move. He is among 10 Republicans, all political newcomers, looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022. Craig was to speak to the media at the state park in the middle of the Detroit River in his hometown, but he abandoned that plan when he was shouted down by a couple-dozen people critical of his role as chief. He made the announcement a short time later at a nearby office complex.