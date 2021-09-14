Christ Lutheran Church hosts 100th blood drive

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Christ Lutheran Church hosts its 100th blood drive today.

When the church first started having blood drives, they only did one or two a year.

Now with grown interest, they host one every eight weeks.

Associate Minister, Deacon Laura Gorton says that it is the hospitality that keeps bringing people back.

The church grills food during the summer blood drives and has soups during the winter.

Each blood drive has saved around 110 lives.

Over 20 years, the church has help save over 11,000 lives.

"I think when people hear the number of lives we've been able to save with the blood drive," said Gorton. "It really brings home the impact that we have."

The church's next blood drive is November 20.